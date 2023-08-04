trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644464
Gyanvapi ASI Survey update: Survey of ASI continues in Gyanvapi campus, ASI is preparing the map of the campus

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
ASI's survey is going on in Gyanvapi campus in Varanasi, UP, ASI is preparing the map of the campus. People from the Hindu side are involved in the survey, while the Muslim side has boycotted the survey. Heavy police force has been deployed for security. The survey will be till 12 noon today.

