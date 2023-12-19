trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700576
Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad HC Rejects Masjid Committee's Challenge

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
As per latest reports, news related to Gyanvapi case is coming out. It is being told that Allahabad High Court has given a big blow. The petition challenging the civil case has been rejected. The petition challenging the maintainability of the civil suit was rejected. The petition of the mosque's arrangement committee and Waqf board was rejected. The High Court has rejected the arguments of the Mosque Committee and the Waqf Board.

