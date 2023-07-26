trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640616
Gyanvapi Case: Hearing in Allahabad High Court in Gyanvapi case, ban on ASI survey ends today, what next

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Update: The hearing in the Gyanvapi case will continue even today in the Allahabad High Court. There is a temporary ban on the ASI survey till 5 pm today. There will be cross-examination on the petition of the Muslim side .Let us tell you that the Supreme Court had put a stay on the survey of Gyanvapi till this evening.
