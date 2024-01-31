trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716094
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi Case latest update: Court allows Hindu side to offer prayers at Vyas Ji Tehkhana

|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: Today the court has given a big verdict in the case of Vyas ji's basement in the Gyanvapi case. The court has accepted the demand of worship in the basement of Vyas ji. The Vyas family will now be able to worship in the basement. Somnath Vyas's family was worshiping in the basement till 1993. After 1993, worship in the basement was stopped on the orders of the then state government. On January 17, Vyas ji's basement was taken into possession by the district administration. The basement was cleaned during the ASI survey operation.

All Videos

Hindu Side Celebrates as Court Grants Permission for Puja in 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'
Play Icon0:43
Hindu Side Celebrates as Court Grants Permission for Puja in 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'
VIRAL VIDEO: Ladakh Shepherds Brave Standoff with Chinese Soldiers, Earns Global Respect and Support
Play Icon1:6
 VIRAL VIDEO: Ladakh Shepherds Brave Standoff with Chinese Soldiers, Earns Global Respect and Support
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Artist Creates Stunning Colosseum Art on Apple MacBook, Internet Hails it as a
Play Icon1:43
 VIRAL VIDEO: Street Artist Creates Stunning Colosseum Art on Apple MacBook, Internet Hails it as a "Creative Marvel"
Mamata Banerjee Plays Drums and Promotes Government Initiatives in Malda, West Bengal
Play Icon0:20
Mamata Banerjee Plays Drums and Promotes Government Initiatives in Malda, West Bengal
AAP and Congress decides seat sharing formula ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon3:54
AAP and Congress decides seat sharing formula ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Trending Videos

Hindu Side Celebrates as Court Grants Permission for Puja in 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'
play icon0:43
Hindu Side Celebrates as Court Grants Permission for Puja in 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'
VIRAL VIDEO: Ladakh Shepherds Brave Standoff with Chinese Soldiers, Earns Global Respect and Support
play icon1:6
VIRAL VIDEO: Ladakh Shepherds Brave Standoff with Chinese Soldiers, Earns Global Respect and Support
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Artist Creates Stunning Colosseum Art on Apple MacBook, Internet Hails it as a
play icon1:43
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Artist Creates Stunning Colosseum Art on Apple MacBook, Internet Hails it as a "Creative Marvel"
Mamata Banerjee Plays Drums and Promotes Government Initiatives in Malda, West Bengal
play icon0:20
Mamata Banerjee Plays Drums and Promotes Government Initiatives in Malda, West Bengal
AAP and Congress decides seat sharing formula ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon3:54
AAP and Congress decides seat sharing formula ahead of Lok Sabha Elections