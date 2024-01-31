trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716134
Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: Varanasi court permits Hindu side to offer prayers at Gyanvapi

Jan 31, 2024
Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: Vyas family will now be able to worship in the basement. Somnath Vyas's family was worshiping in the basement till 1993. After 1993, worship in the basement was stopped on the orders of the then state government. On January 17, Vyas ji's basement was taken into possession by the district administration. The basement was cleaned during the ASI survey operation.

