Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Big victory of Hindus in Gyanvapi case...!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: The Hindu side had demanded an ASI survey of the entire Gyanvapi complex except the Vujukhana. The court has given a big decision in the case of Maa Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Masjid. The court has approved the ASI survey. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Masjid case, read the copy of the judgment and told that the court has ordered an ASI survey.
