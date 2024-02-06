trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718175
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hearing in High Court on puja in Gyanvapi basement

Feb 06, 2024
An important hearing will be held in the Gyanvapi case today in the High Court and District Court. The Muslim side's petition to ban puja will be heard in Allahabad High Court. So everyone's eyes are also on the hearing to be held in the district court.

King Charles diagnosed with cancer
Play Icon0:44
King Charles diagnosed with cancer
Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi's demand before floor test
Play Icon1:22
Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi's demand before floor test
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
Play Icon10:58
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
Play Icon2:49
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
PM Modi Full Speech: 'Cancel Culture' party, Modi describes Congress
Play Icon36:16
PM Modi Full Speech: 'Cancel Culture' party, Modi describes Congress

