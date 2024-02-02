trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717230
Gyanvapi Case Update: 'Muslims lost everything,' says Mufti Nadeemuddin

Sonam|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case Update News: A meeting of 250 saints was held in Kashi regarding the Gyanvapi case. The court of Kashi ordered to open Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana. The puja started from the night before yesterday and now in two days the crowd of devotees has increased in Kashi. The Muslim side also had to return empty handed from the High Court today.

