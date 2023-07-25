trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640346
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi Hindu Breaking: Hindu side filed two caveats in HC against Muslim side's plea

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Gyanvapi Hindu Breaking: The Hindu side has filed two caveats in the HC against the Muslim side's petition in the Allahabad High Court. The Hindu side said in its caveat that before taking any decision in the matter, we should also be heard. before this After the temporary ban on the survey of Gyanvapi by the Supreme Court till 5 pm on July 26, now everyone's eyes are fixed on the Allahabad High Court. The Supreme Court had asked the arrangements committee to go to the High Court. Both the parties will now present their arguments in the High Court. After this, further action will be decided on the stand of the court.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3 Launching: Chandrayaan-3 will change orbit in a while, Chandrayaan will reach fifth orbit
play icon0:53
Chandrayaan-3 Launching: Chandrayaan-3 will change orbit in a while, Chandrayaan will reach fifth orbit
Fishermen eat dolphin after accidentally catching it in Yamuna, police nab on
play icon1:1
Fishermen eat dolphin after accidentally catching it in Yamuna, police nab on
Delhi Breaking: Building collapses in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, many people buried, police-fire brigade present on the spot
play icon1:16
Delhi Breaking: Building collapses in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, many people buried, police-fire brigade present on the spot
PM Modi on Opposition: Modi's attack on INDIA alliance, created chaos in opposition
play icon14:59
PM Modi on Opposition: Modi's attack on INDIA alliance, created chaos in opposition
Pralhad Joshi comments on BJP Parliamentary Meeting
play icon7:39
Pralhad Joshi comments on BJP Parliamentary Meeting
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3 Launching: Chandrayaan-3 will change orbit in a while, Chandrayaan will reach fifth orbit
play icon0:53
Chandrayaan-3 Launching: Chandrayaan-3 will change orbit in a while, Chandrayaan will reach fifth orbit
Fishermen eat dolphin after accidentally catching it in Yamuna, police nab on
play icon1:1
Fishermen eat dolphin after accidentally catching it in Yamuna, police nab on
Delhi Breaking: Building collapses in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, many people buried, police-fire brigade present on the spot
play icon1:16
Delhi Breaking: Building collapses in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, many people buried, police-fire brigade present on the spot
PM Modi on Opposition: Modi's attack on INDIA alliance, created chaos in opposition
play icon14:59
PM Modi on Opposition: Modi's attack on INDIA alliance, created chaos in opposition
Pralhad Joshi comments on BJP Parliamentary Meeting
play icon7:39
Pralhad Joshi comments on BJP Parliamentary Meeting
gyanvapi case,gyanvapi masjid case,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi debate,Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi news,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi,gyanvapi masjid live,gyanvapi mandir,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi case live updates,gyanvapi masjid dispute,gyanvapi mosque news,gyanvapi survey live,gyanvaipi varanasi survey,gyanvapi mosque survey,gyanvapi survey latest,gyanvapi masjid real video,gyanvapi masjid news today,