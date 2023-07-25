videoDetails

Gyanvapi Hindu Breaking: Hindu side filed two caveats in HC against Muslim side's plea

| Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Gyanvapi Hindu Breaking: The Hindu side has filed two caveats in the HC against the Muslim side's petition in the Allahabad High Court. The Hindu side said in its caveat that before taking any decision in the matter, we should also be heard. before this After the temporary ban on the survey of Gyanvapi by the Supreme Court till 5 pm on July 26, now everyone's eyes are fixed on the Allahabad High Court. The Supreme Court had asked the arrangements committee to go to the High Court. Both the parties will now present their arguments in the High Court. After this, further action will be decided on the stand of the court.

Cre Trending Videos

CRE Recommended Videos