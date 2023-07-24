trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639685
gyanvapi masjid news: survey will be done till 12 o'clock today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
The ASI survey of Gyanvapi is going to play an important role in ending this entire controversy. The survey has started from today and the report has to be submitted in the court on 4th August. The Muslim side is also raising questions regarding the survey. But the Hindu side has advocated to bring out the truth.
