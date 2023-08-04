trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644521
Gyanvapi masjid survey update: ASI survey stopped in Gyanvapi, steps taken due to Friday prayers

Aug 04, 2023
Gyanvapi masjid survey update: ASI survey has been stopped in Gyanvapi, this step has been taken due to Friday prayers. Today the ASI team is surveying the Gyanvapi Masjid.

