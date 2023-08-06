trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645365
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi Survey leads to many big revelations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
During the survey, a pindinuma shape has been found under the ground in the premises. The survey is going on in Gyanvapi. The survey of Gyanvapi is going on even on Sunday. People from Hindu and Muslim side are present during the survey.

All Videos

Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
play icon4:58
Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
play icon2:25
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action
play icon2:7
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
play icon6:0
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
play icon0:56
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence

Trending Videos

Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
play icon4:58
Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
play icon2:25
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action
play icon2:7
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
play icon6:0
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
play icon0:56
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
ज्ञानवापी,ज्ञानवापी मंदिर,varanasi gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi mosque case,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi mosque news,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid live,gyanvapi masjid shivling,gyanvapi case,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi,gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi mosque asi survey,Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi masjid varanasi,yogi gyanvapi live,live now,trending news,Breaking News,