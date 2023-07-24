trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639684
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi Survey to begin in a while, ASI Team reaches

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Gyanvapi Survey: ASI survey of Gyanvapi is going to play an important role in ending this entire controversy. The survey has started from today and the report has to be submitted in the court on 4th August. The Muslim side is also raising questions regarding the survey. But the Hindu side has advocated to bring out the truth. Let us know why ASI's survey is special? Let us inform that a survey will also be done of the western wall of Gyanvapi whose age will be ascertained, the Hindu side's claim will be strengthened.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Begins, Excludes 'Wazukhana' Area
play icon2:18
Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Begins, Excludes 'Wazukhana' Area
Child pulled out of 50 feet deep borewell in Bihar's Nalanda
play icon7:43
Child pulled out of 50 feet deep borewell in Bihar's Nalanda
Survey of Gyanvapi campus started, both sides involved during the survey
play icon11:1
Survey of Gyanvapi campus started, both sides involved during the survey
“Withdraw controversial Gita scene…” Uday Mahurkar writes to Openheimer Director Christopher Nolan
play icon2:15
“Withdraw controversial Gita scene…” Uday Mahurkar writes to Openheimer Director Christopher Nolan
“What’s the need for such barbarity…” ‘Iron Lady’ Irom Sharmila appeals for peace in Manipur
play icon1:51
“What’s the need for such barbarity…” ‘Iron Lady’ Irom Sharmila appeals for peace in Manipur
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Begins, Excludes 'Wazukhana' Area
play icon2:18
Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Begins, Excludes 'Wazukhana' Area
Child pulled out of 50 feet deep borewell in Bihar's Nalanda
play icon7:43
Child pulled out of 50 feet deep borewell in Bihar's Nalanda
Survey of Gyanvapi campus started, both sides involved during the survey
play icon11:1
Survey of Gyanvapi campus started, both sides involved during the survey
“Withdraw controversial Gita scene…” Uday Mahurkar writes to Openheimer Director Christopher Nolan
play icon2:15
“Withdraw controversial Gita scene…” Uday Mahurkar writes to Openheimer Director Christopher Nolan
“What’s the need for such barbarity…” ‘Iron Lady’ Irom Sharmila appeals for peace in Manipur
play icon1:51
“What’s the need for such barbarity…” ‘Iron Lady’ Irom Sharmila appeals for peace in Manipur
Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi survey video,Gyanvapi survey report,gyanvapi survey date,gyanvapi,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi mandir,gyanvapi news,varanasi masjid,varanasi masjid news,varanasi masjid shivling video,varanasi masjid ka faisla,Varanasi Court,asi team,asi team reaches varanasi court,asi team at varanasi court,mandir vs masjid,shringar gauri,shringar gauri temple varanasi,varanasi court hearing,