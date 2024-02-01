trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716542
Gyanvapi Tahkhana Worship continues for the second day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Gyanvapi Tahkhana Puja: After District court's order allowing puja in Vyas Ji Tahkhana, puja is underway for the second day today. As per reports, priest is performing puja in Gyanvapi's Tahkhaana.

