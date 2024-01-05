trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706342
Halal Certificate Breaking: Biggest news on Halal Certificate

Jan 05, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Halal Certificate Breaking: Big news is coming on Halal Certificate. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the UP government in the matter. A petition was filed against the ban on sale of products with Halal certificate and registration of FIR against the institutions issuing Halal certificate.

