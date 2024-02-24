trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724622
Haldwani Breaking News: Haldwani violence 'mastermind' Abdul Malik , arrested in Delhi

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Haldwani Violence Mastermind Abdul Malik Arrest: News is about Haldwani violence. Abdul Malik, the mastermind of Haldwani violence, has been arrested. Abdul Malik has been arrested from Delhi. Let us remind you that recently the team that reached Banbhulpura area of Haldwani while removing illegal encroachment was attacked. After which violence broke out in the area. Many people were injured in the violence. Now the main accused of violence has been arrested.

