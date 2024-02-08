trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719477
Haldwani Breaking News: Violence erupts in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa razed

Feb 08, 2024
Haldwani Breaking News: Administration and local people have come face to face over the demolition of illegal tomb and mosque inside Haldwani city of Uttarakhand. It is being told that miscreants have set vehicles on fire. There was chaos all around after the arson incident.

