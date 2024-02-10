trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720048
Haldwani Violence: 9th accused arrested in Haldwani violence

|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Police has achieved great success in Haldwani violence. The 9th accused has been arrested in this case. Let us tell you that violence broke out in Haldwani after the administration took action regarding illegal occupation. After which CM Dhami had given instructions for strict action. It is believed that many secrets can be revealed from the arrested accused.

