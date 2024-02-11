trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720329
Haldwani Violence Update: 12 police teams engaged in arresting riot accused

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Haldwani Violence Update: 12 police teams are busy arresting the accused of Haldwani violence in Uttarakhand. Police have now arrested 5 accused of violence. The search for mastermind Abdul Malik is still going on. Due to closure of everything in Haldwani, people are forced to leave their homes.

