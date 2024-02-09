trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719479
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haldwani Violence Update: Shoot-at-sight ordered as razing of illegal madrasa sparks violence

|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
Follow Us
Haldwani Violence Update: Uttarakhand News: Administration and local people have come face to face over the demolition of illegal mosque inside Haldwani city of Uttarakhand. CM called a high level meeting in Haldwani case. Reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police. Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken seriously the incident of attack on police and administration officers and personnel during the removal of illegal construction in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani and spreading unrest in the area.

All Videos

Haldwani Breaking News: Violence erupts in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa razed
Play Icon00:42
Haldwani Breaking News: Violence erupts in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa razed
Pakistan Election 2024 Update: Voting ends in polls marred by violence
Play Icon03:27
Pakistan Election 2024 Update: Voting ends in polls marred by violence
'UPA inherited healthy economy, made it non-performing', Govt's ‘white paper’
Play Icon12:16
'UPA inherited healthy economy, made it non-performing', Govt's ‘white paper’
Vayu Shakti 2024: Over 130 Planes To Take Part In Indian Air Force (IAF) Exercise | Jaisalmer
Play Icon04:15
Vayu Shakti 2024: Over 130 Planes To Take Part In Indian Air Force (IAF) Exercise | Jaisalmer
BJP planning for Jitan Ram Manjhi to Rajyasabha - Sources
Play Icon00:25
BJP planning for Jitan Ram Manjhi to Rajyasabha - Sources

Trending Videos

Haldwani Breaking News: Violence erupts in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa razed
play icon0:42
Haldwani Breaking News: Violence erupts in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa razed
Pakistan Election 2024 Update: Voting ends in polls marred by violence
play icon3:27
Pakistan Election 2024 Update: Voting ends in polls marred by violence
'UPA inherited healthy economy, made it non-performing', Govt's ‘white paper’
play icon12:16
'UPA inherited healthy economy, made it non-performing', Govt's ‘white paper’
Vayu Shakti 2024: Over 130 Planes To Take Part In Indian Air Force (IAF) Exercise | Jaisalmer
play icon4:15
Vayu Shakti 2024: Over 130 Planes To Take Part In Indian Air Force (IAF) Exercise | Jaisalmer
BJP planning for Jitan Ram Manjhi to Rajyasabha - Sources
play icon0:25
BJP planning for Jitan Ram Manjhi to Rajyasabha - Sources