NewsVideos
videoDetails

HAM Leader Santosh Kumar Suman Resigns From Nitish Kumar's Cabinet

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, abruptly submitted his resignation from Nitish Kumar's government on Tuesday.

All Videos

Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
5:52
Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
0:56
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
2:41
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
Future Noida international airport to offer India's first pod taxi service
1:56
Future Noida international airport to offer India's first pod taxi service
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan braces for the incoming cyclone
2:20
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan braces for the incoming cyclone

Trending Videos

5:52
Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
0:56
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
2:41
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
1:56
Future Noida international airport to offer India's first pod taxi service
2:20
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan braces for the incoming cyclone