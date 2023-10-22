trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678597
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Hamara Encounter Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” Says Azam Khan After Being Shifted To Different Jails

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh police on Oct 21 shifted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam to different jails from Rampur. Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeem Fatima, and his son Abdullah Azam, who were convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh on October 18 in a fake birth certificate case, were awarded a seven-year jail term and a fine of Rs 15,000 each.
Follow Us

All Videos

Russian YouTuber Harassed By A Man While filming In Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market
play icon1:33
Russian YouTuber Harassed By A Man While filming In Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market
India sends medical aid, disaster relief material for people of Palestine
play icon2:27
India sends medical aid, disaster relief material for people of Palestine
Telangana Legislative Assembly Breaking: Telangana BJP releases first list of candidates
play icon3:29
Telangana Legislative Assembly Breaking: Telangana BJP releases first list of candidates
Israel Hamas War update: More than 100 Hamas terrorists arrested in West Bank
play icon2:31
Israel Hamas War update: More than 100 Hamas terrorists arrested in West Bank
“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni
play icon4:23
“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni

Trending Videos

Russian YouTuber Harassed By A Man While filming In Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market
play icon1:33
Russian YouTuber Harassed By A Man While filming In Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market
India sends medical aid, disaster relief material for people of Palestine
play icon2:27
India sends medical aid, disaster relief material for people of Palestine
Telangana Legislative Assembly Breaking: Telangana BJP releases first list of candidates
play icon3:29
Telangana Legislative Assembly Breaking: Telangana BJP releases first list of candidates
Israel Hamas War update: More than 100 Hamas terrorists arrested in West Bank
play icon2:31
Israel Hamas War update: More than 100 Hamas terrorists arrested in West Bank
“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni
play icon4:23
“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni