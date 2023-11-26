trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692363
Hamas and Israel completed the second stage of Hostages deal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
As per latest reports, second phase of the release of hostages has been completed. Hamas has released 17 hostages while Israel has released 39 hostages.There is a ceasefire after the deal between Israel and Hamas.
