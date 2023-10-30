trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682207
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hamas Connection in Kerala Blast?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Two people died and more than 50 were injured in serial bomb blasts at a convention center in Kochi, Kerala. A few hours after the incident, a man named Dominic Martin claimed responsibility for the attack and surrendered at Kokadara police station in Thrissur Rural. Dominic Martin has claimed that he is a member of the Jehovah's Witness community.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
Play Icon12:26
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
Public reaction on onion price hike
Play Icon9:55
Public reaction on onion price hike
Onion rates bring tears to eyes again!
Play Icon9:45
Onion rates bring tears to eyes again!
Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi
Play Icon8:14
Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi
Israel Palestine War: Hamas Rocket attack on Israel!
Play Icon34:24
Israel Palestine War: Hamas Rocket attack on Israel!

Trending Videos

DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
play icon12:26
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
Public reaction on onion price hike
play icon9:55
Public reaction on onion price hike
Onion rates bring tears to eyes again!
play icon9:45
Onion rates bring tears to eyes again!
Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi
play icon8:14
Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi
Israel Palestine War: Hamas Rocket attack on Israel!
play icon34:24
Israel Palestine War: Hamas Rocket attack on Israel!
Hamas,khaled mashal speech kerala,khaled mashal virtual speech,Khaled Mashal,kerala bomb blast,Breaking News,Kerala Blast,kerala blast news,kerala me blast kisne kiya,Kerala news,kochi blast news,kochi blast today,kalamassery blast,kalamassery blast news,Top news,Latest News,kerela blast today news,kalamassery blast today news,kochi convention center,kochi convention center blast,kerala blast mastermind martin,kerala blast ka video,kerala blast deaths,