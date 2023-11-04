trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683858
Hamas Israel War: Hamas is 'high' in India!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:52 AM IST
The Israel-Hamas war will complete one month in two days. Hamas warned that the IDF would send soldiers home “in black bags.” Israeli army entered Gaza up to 5 km. Hamas and Hezbollah have threatened that Israeli soldiers have made a big mistake by entering Gaza. India is trying to convince the whole world that terrorism is not good or bad, it is just terrorism, do not divide it into categories. Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Chief Maulana Arshad Madani has given a big statement amid the war. Madani has described Hamas as freedom fighters, who are fighting for the independence of their country.
