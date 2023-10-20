trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677592
Hamas' military wing makes huge statement on war against Israel

Oct 20, 2023
Israel Hamas War: Today has been the 14th day of the war between Hamas and Israel. Today Israel is preparing for a ground attack on Hamas. Meanwhile, the military wing of Hamas has issued a big statement openly challenging Israel and said, 'Hamas is ready for a long war'.
