Haniya's murder creates stir in Muslim countries!

| Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

After the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyya, America has taken a big step. America has deployed 12 warships in the Middle East. This decision has been taken in view of security threats. After Haniyya's death, Hamas has got a new chief. Khalid Meshaal has been made the new Hamas chief. Amidst the tension in the Middle East, America has also started big preparations on its part. America has deployed 12 warships in the Gulf region.