Hanuman Chalisa And ‘Aarti’ Performed In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar | Ghanta Ghar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Hanuman Chalisa and ‘aarti’ were organised near Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar on October 18. The ‘aarti’ was organised under the supervision of Swami Govinand Saraswati Maharaj. Devotees gathered to catch a glimpse of the holy ‘aarti’.
