Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: lesser-known facts about the Prince | Zee English News | Sports

Sourav Ganguly, India's most dynamic skipper turned 50 today, So, here are some fascinating facts about him.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly, India's most dynamic skipper turned 50 today, So, here are some fascinating facts about him.