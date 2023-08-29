trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655203
Hapur Fight Between Police And Lawyer: Scuffle between police and advocates in Hapur

Aug 29, 2023
In Hapur, the office bearers and members of the Bar Association did not do judicial work even on Tuesday alleging that a fake case was registered against the woman advocate and her father and blocked Tehsil Chopla. The advocates were demanding the withdrawal of the case.
