Hardeep Puri said about PM Modi's speech, 'He used the word woman 39 times'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Hardeep Puri EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister Hardeep Puri had an exclusive conversation with Zee News on the occasion of Independence Day 2023. During this, he referred to PM Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort and said, 'He used the word woman forty-nine times.' His speech was very inspirational.

On PM Modi's Independence Day speech, JP Nadda said, 'The country is family for the PM'. independence day
play icon2:14
On PM Modi's Independence Day speech, JP Nadda said, 'The country is family for the PM'. independence day
77th Independence Day: PM Modi gave the biggest gift to the poor on Independence Day! BREAKING NEWS
play icon11:22
77th Independence Day: PM Modi gave the biggest gift to the poor on Independence Day! BREAKING NEWS
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister Anurag Thakur's EXCLUSIVE conversation with Zee News
play icon6:0
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister Anurag Thakur's EXCLUSIVE conversation with Zee News
Arvind Kejriwal surrounded the Center on Manipur, 'If one community fights with another, how will India become a world leader'
play icon5:38
Arvind Kejriwal surrounded the Center on Manipur, 'If one community fights with another, how will India become a world leader'
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Shares His Journey Inside The House
play icon4:25
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Shares His Journey Inside The House

