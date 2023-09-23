trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666253
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was planning to kill Ram Rahim, was killed in Canada.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Nijjar was planning to kill Dera Sachcha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim. He had planned an attack on Ram Rahim in 2014. Let us tell you that Nijjar's name was also in the list of 40 terrorists issued by the Indian investigation agency NIA.
