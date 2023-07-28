trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641491
Hardoi Video Viral: Inspector spilled jam in Hardoi, video went viral on social media

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Hardoi Video Viral: In Hardoi, the constable spilled jam, after which the video of him drinking alcohol in uniform is going viral on social media. Please tell that the accused inspector was suspended a few days ago, after which he has now been reinstated. But again he did such an act.
