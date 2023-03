videoDetails

Haridwar: HM Amit Shah inaugurated Patanjali University building

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

Yog guru Baba Ramdev had organized Sannyas Diksha Mahotsav in Haridwar. On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed Havan with Baba Ramdev. Amit Shah also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Patanjali University.