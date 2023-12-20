trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701122
Harvest Heist: Farmer Faces Loss as Harvester Machine Steals Rice Crop in Bilaspu

Dec 20, 2023
A farmer in Bilaspur, Banshilal, incurred a loss of approximately ₹50,000 when his harvested rice crop was stolen from his field in Semartal village. The cunning thieves utilized a harvester machine to quietly cut and make off with the crop. Banshilal, shocked by the discovery, reported the incident to the police, who are now actively investigating the case to bring the culprits to justice.

