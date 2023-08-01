trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643111
Haryana: Clash between two groups witnessed in Nuh, several cars destroyed

Aug 01, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Several cars, and properties were damaged as a clash broke out between two groups in Haryana's Nuh on July 31. Even police vehicles were attacked and destroyed in clash. The police forces were deployed in the area and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended. Two home guards were shot dead and about a dozen policemen were injured in the clash, the police officials said.

