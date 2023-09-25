trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666880
Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar flags off “Drug-Free Haryana” Cyclothon Rally in Yamunanagar

Sep 25, 2023
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off the “Drug-Free Haryana” Cyclothon in Yamunanagar on September 25 with the message of Drugs Free Haryana. A large number of people participated in the cyclothon. People were seen excited during the event.
