Haryana Government shifts headquarters of IRB 2nd Battalion in Nuh

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Nuh Violence Big Update: SIT has been constituted to investigate Nuh violence in Haryana. At the same time, many videos of violence are continuously going viral, in which miscreants are seen vandalizing across the city. Not only this, when the media questioned the government on the failure of the police in the violence, the people of Haryana got worried. On the contrary, CM Manohar Lal accused the media itself that his statement was presented in a wrong way. Meanwhile, taking a major decision, the Haryana government has shifted the headquarters of IRB 2nd Battalion to Nuh.

