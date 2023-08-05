trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644925
Haryana government's action after Nuh violence, DC transferred

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Taking action after the Nuh Violence, the Haryana Government has transferred the DC of Nuh. Earlier yesterday the SP was also transferred

