Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announces CBI probe into Nafe Singh Rathee Murder

Sonam|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Nafe Singh Rathi Murder Case: INLD's Haryana Chief Nafe Singh was shot dead. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said that a CBI investigation will be conducted into the Nafe Singh Rathi murder case. CBI will investigate this murder case and the culprits will be given the harshest punishment.

