Haryana INLD Chief Murder: 'No Culprit Will Be Spared' says CM Khattar

Sonam|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Nafe Singh Rathi Murder Case: CM Khattar's statement has come on the murder of Nafe Singh. Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathi has been shot dead. This happened when his convoy was going near Barahi gate in Bahadurgarh of Jhajjar district. Then some attackers who came in a car fired 40-50 rounds.

