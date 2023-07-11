NewsVideos
Haryana Police rescues passengers caught in bus on Ambala-Yamuna Nagar route

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Flood 2023: Due to Monsoon 2023, many parts of the country are seeing fierce form of rain. Due to continuous heavy rains, heavy rains from Delhi to Punjab and from Punjab to Himachal have led to many floods and many landslides. Meanwhile, in Haryana, a bus overturned amid strong currents on the Ambala-Yamuna Nagar route, due to which several passengers got trapped. Watch in this report how the Haryana Police did the rescue.

