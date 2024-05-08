Advertisement
Haryana Political Crisis: 'Nayab Saini government has sufficient majority', Says BJP

|Updated: May 08, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Haryana Political Crisis: 3 independent MLAs have resigned in Haryana. Before the Lok Sabha elections, BJP has suffered a big setback in Haryana. Giving a shock to the Nayab government, 3 independent MLAs have withdrawn support from the BJP government and joined the Congress. These independent MLAs of the Haryana government are Sombir Sangwan, Dharampal Gondar and Randhir Golan.

