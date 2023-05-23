NewsVideos
Haryana: Rahul Gandhi Takes A Truck Ride To Discuss Drivers' Issues

|Updated: May 23, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride from Haryana's Murthal to Ambala, while he was travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh.

