trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647671
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haryana: Schools reopen in Nuh after closure due to violence

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Schools reopened in Haryana’s Nuh district today after being shut since July 31 due to violence. Several cars and properties were damaged as a clash broke out between two groups in Haryana’s Nuh on July 31. Even police vehicles were attacked and destroyed in the clash.

All Videos

Accusations and counter-accusations of leaders.. Uproar on Manipur from road to Parliament
play icon5:47
Accusations and counter-accusations of leaders.. Uproar on Manipur from road to Parliament
Rahul Gandhi big attack on PM Modi Speech!
play icon9:49
Rahul Gandhi big attack on PM Modi Speech!
Badhir News: SC raises questions on UP Police on Atiq-Ashraf murder case
play icon5:38
Badhir News: SC raises questions on UP Police on Atiq-Ashraf murder case
Jailer Review: Rajnikanth Fans Dance And Celebrate The Comeback Of Thalaiva
play icon2:30
Jailer Review: Rajnikanth Fans Dance And Celebrate The Comeback Of Thalaiva
OMG 2 Review: Pankaj Tripathi At His Best, Fans Impressed with Akshay Kumar's Avatar
play icon3:31
OMG 2 Review: Pankaj Tripathi At His Best, Fans Impressed with Akshay Kumar's Avatar

Trending Videos

Accusations and counter-accusations of leaders.. Uproar on Manipur from road to Parliament
play icon5:47
Accusations and counter-accusations of leaders.. Uproar on Manipur from road to Parliament
Rahul Gandhi big attack on PM Modi Speech!
play icon9:49
Rahul Gandhi big attack on PM Modi Speech!
Badhir News: SC raises questions on UP Police on Atiq-Ashraf murder case
play icon5:38
Badhir News: SC raises questions on UP Police on Atiq-Ashraf murder case
Jailer Review: Rajnikanth Fans Dance And Celebrate The Comeback Of Thalaiva
play icon2:30
Jailer Review: Rajnikanth Fans Dance And Celebrate The Comeback Of Thalaiva
OMG 2 Review: Pankaj Tripathi At His Best, Fans Impressed with Akshay Kumar's Avatar
play icon3:31
OMG 2 Review: Pankaj Tripathi At His Best, Fans Impressed with Akshay Kumar's Avatar