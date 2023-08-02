trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643579
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haryana violence update: Anil Vij said - such an incident cannot happen in a day, there was planning behind it

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Haryana violence update: On Nuh Violence, Minister Anil Vij said that 116 people have been arrested in Nuh, such an incident cannot happen in a day, there was planning behind it, while miscreants have been arrested in Rewari and other places. He said that small children are also involved in this incident.

All Videos

VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
play icon2:43
 VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
play icon6:34
 Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
play icon3:27
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
play icon7:14
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
play icon0:39
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh

Trending Videos

VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
play icon2:43
VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
play icon6:34
Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
play icon3:27
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
play icon7:14
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
play icon0:39
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
Gurugram violence,Anil Vij,Mewat Nuh breaking,,Nuh violence cctv,hodel violecne,jaipur protest,bajrang dal protest,VHP protest,Section 144,Haryana violence,VHP protest,haryana protest,Nuh Violence,nuh hinsa,Amit Shah,amit shah news,Manoharlal Khattar,Zee News,Hindi News,नूंह बवाल पर अमित शाह का एक्शन,सीएम खट्टर से की बात,Haryana violence,Nuh Violence,nuh violence haryana,mewat violence,Haryana news,nuh haryana,haryana violence nuh,haryana violence news,Haryana,Haryana Police,haryana nuh clash,violence,nuh haryana news,communal violence in nuh,violence in nuh,mewat haryana,mewat nuh violence,haryana police nuh clashes,mewat violence news,nuh harayan violence,