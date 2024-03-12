NewsVideos
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM

Mar 12, 2024
After the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar, Naib Singh Saini will be the new Chief Minister of Haryana. Naib Singh Saini has taken oath as Chief Minister. Watch the video of Naib Singh Saini's oath.

