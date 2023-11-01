trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682705
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hassan Mushreef Car Attacked over Maratha Reservation Case

|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Maharashtra Maratha Aarakshan: The fire of Maratha reservation is now visible on the streets also. The car of Ajit Pawar group leader Hasan Mushrif has been attacked.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel shot down another Hamas Commander
Play Icon2:22
Israel shot down another Hamas Commander
Samajwadi Party workers puts up Akhilesh Yadav PM posters outside office
Play Icon1:37
Samajwadi Party workers puts up Akhilesh Yadav PM posters outside office
Apple's
Play Icon2:4
Apple's "State-Sponsored Attack" Warning Sparks Political Conflict, BJP Dismisses Charges As "Baseless"
Play Icon2:11
"CM Yogi Adityanath Got Emotional While Watching 'Tejas,'" Kangana Ranaut Reveals
PM Modi Applies Teeka With Soil At The Conclusion Of The Meri Maati Mera Desh Event
Play Icon5:14
PM Modi Applies Teeka With Soil At The Conclusion Of The Meri Maati Mera Desh Event

Trending Videos

Israel shot down another Hamas Commander
play icon2:22
Israel shot down another Hamas Commander
Samajwadi Party workers puts up Akhilesh Yadav PM posters outside office
play icon1:37
Samajwadi Party workers puts up Akhilesh Yadav PM posters outside office
Apple's
play icon2:4
Apple's "State-Sponsored Attack" Warning Sparks Political Conflict, BJP Dismisses Charges As "Baseless"
play icon2:11
"CM Yogi Adityanath Got Emotional While Watching 'Tejas,'" Kangana Ranaut Reveals
PM Modi Applies Teeka With Soil At The Conclusion Of The Meri Maati Mera Desh Event
play icon5:14
PM Modi Applies Teeka With Soil At The Conclusion Of The Meri Maati Mera Desh Event
Maratha reservation,Marathi News,maratha aarakshan,manoj jarange patil maratha aarakshan,maratha aarakshan protest,jarange patil maratha aarakshan,maratha aarakshan latest news today,maratha aarakshan morcha,maratha aarakshan latest news,Maratha morcha,maratha protest lathicharge,marathi news latest,NCP,prakash solanki mla house,maratha aarakshan update,maratha aarakshan video,maratha andolan video,Pune,maratha ka andolan,maratha kyon kar rahe andolan,