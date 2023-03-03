NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hathras rape case: Victim’s Advocate to reach out to HC after Local Court acquits three accused

|Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Seema Kushwaha, Victim’s Advocate in the Hathras rape case spoke about the decision of a local court in Hathras regarding the imprisonment of one of the accused and acquittal of three people accused in the case. She said, “Court gave a decision based on its observations in the case. CBI made 4 accused in the case (Hathras Rape Case), of them, one has got lifetime imprisonment, and 3 acquitted today. We will go to High Court against those acquitted today,” said Seema Kushwaha.

All Videos

Country is saying “Mat Jaa Modi”: PM Modi takes a dig at Opposition after Tripura, Nagaland win
Country is saying “Mat Jaa Modi”: PM Modi takes a dig at Opposition after Tripura, Nagaland win
Mumbai News : Horrible road accident on Western Express Highway
1:6
Mumbai News : Horrible road accident on Western Express Highway
Foreign ministers of QUAD countries to meet today
6:33
Foreign ministers of QUAD countries to meet today
Meghalaya Election 2023: Conrad Sangma to meet governor today
0:53
Meghalaya Election 2023: Conrad Sangma to meet governor today
Fierce fire breaks out in an underconstructed building in Hong Kong
1:0
Fierce fire breaks out in an underconstructed building in Hong Kong

Trending Videos

Country is saying “Mat Jaa Modi”: PM Modi takes a dig at Opposition after Tripura, Nagaland win
1:6
Mumbai News : Horrible road accident on Western Express Highway
6:33
Foreign ministers of QUAD countries to meet today
0:53
Meghalaya Election 2023: Conrad Sangma to meet governor today
1:0
Fierce fire breaks out in an underconstructed building in Hong Kong