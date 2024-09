videoDetails

Supreme Court rules downloading, watching child porn an offence

Sonam | Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

Important decision of the Supreme Court regarding child pornography, watching child pornography videos is a crime. The Supreme Court has clarified that downloading, watching, keeping videos related to sexual crimes against children in your electronic gadget is a crime. The court said that this will be considered a crime under section 15 (1) of the POCSO Act.